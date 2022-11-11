Perfume Genius shares cover of Radiohead's 'Four Minute Warning'









Perfume Genius was recently invited to perform at New York’s Electric Lady Studios as part of Spotify’s Live at Electric Lady Series. One of the tracks the American singer-songwriter chose to perform was a cover of Radiohead’s In Rainbows disc 2 cut ‘Four Minute Warning’.

The new rendition will appear on Mike Hadreas’ new four-track EP, where it will sit alongside ‘Whole Life’, ‘Photographs and ‘On The Floor.’ Discussing the new offering in a recent press release, Hadreas said: “Touring over the last year has been really inspiring after so long away.”

They continued: “I am happy to have a document of the new vibrancy and rousing spirit my band brings to the live versions of our most recent albums. ‘4 Minute Warning’ became a favourite of mine during lockdown, something I would sit and sing over and over on the piano in my room. I’m happy to be out of that room now and sharing again.”

‘Whole Life’ and ‘On The Floor’ were originally featured on Perfume Genius’ 2020 LP Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, while ‘Photograph’ appears on the new album Ugly Season, which was released alongside a short film directed by visual artist Jacolby Satterwhite, who also worked with Solange on When I Get Home

Opening up about his work with Satterwhite, Hadreas said: “I gave him free rein. We’re both the same age, I feel very aligned with Jacolby when it comes to taste and certain pop culture obsessions. There is also a spiritual harmony between us in the way we approach work and the similar energetic spaces we want to inhabit, realize and share.”

Ugly Season and Perfume Genius’ Live at Electric Lady Live sessions are available to stream now. Make sure you check out their cover of ‘Four Minute Warning’ if you haven’t already.