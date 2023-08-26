Penélope Cruz names her favourite Spanish movie of all time









Penélope Cruz, a luminary of Spanish cinema, has left an indelible mark on both European and Hollywood film industries. Over her illustrious career, she has received numerous accolades, effortlessly transcending the gap between art-house European films and mainstream Hollywood blockbusters. From her breakout role in Jamón Jamón to her Oscar-winning performance in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Cruz’s versatility and commitment to her craft have made her one of the most respected and sought-after actors in the world.

One name intrinsically linked with Cruz’s rise to global stardom is that of revered Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar. Cruz and Almodóvar share a creative partnership that spans decades, leading to the creation of numerous iconic films. Almodóvar, known for his evocative storytelling and vibrant portrayals of Spanish culture, often dives deep into themes of love, desire, identity, and the female experience. His unique filmmaking style is evident in many internationally acclaimed films, including All About My Mother, Talk to Her, and The Skin I Live In.

In an interview with The Cut, asked about her favourite film, Cruz delved into her personal relationship with Almodóvar’s work. She reminisced about a time before her cinematic collaborations with the director began, revealing a delightful anecdote: she had rented all of Almodóvar’s movies and had a marathon, watching them on Betamax videotapes. Given the breadth of Almodóvar’s filmography, this movie binge speaks volumes about her admiration and respect for the director.

Starting with Live Flesh in 1997, their partnership solidified Cruz’s status as Almodóvar’s muse. Their work together, including films such as All About My Mother, Volver, and Broken Embraces, showcases a shared passion for exploring intricate characters and vibrant, often controversial narratives. The depth of Cruz’s performances in Almodóvar’s films has been widely acclaimed, further testament to the unique synergy between the director’s vision and the actress’s talent.

Penélope Cruz’s favourite Spanish movie

However, of all of Almodóvar’s films, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! holds a special place in the cinematic landscape – and, most importantly, in Cruz’s heart. Released in 1989, long before the actor and director struck up a working relationship, the film delves into the twisted relationship between a young, recently-released mental patient named Ricky, played by Antonio Banderas, and a former porn star turned horror film actress, Marina, portrayed by Victoria Abril.

Ricky, who had a brief encounter with Marina during one of his escapes from the mental institution, becomes obsessively infatuated with her. Upon his release, he kidnaps Marina, believing that she will learn to love him after tying her up and keeping her captive. Throughout the course of her captivity, a complex dynamic unfolds between the two, blurring the lines between captor and captive, as well as love and obsession.

The rich tapestry of films created by Almodóvar, especially gems like Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!, has left a lasting impression on audiences and actors alike, with Cruz being no exception. Their combined contributions to cinema have made Spanish film a force to be reckoned with on the global stage – and opened up a whole new world of movies to foreign audiences.