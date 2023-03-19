A collection of Pedro Pascal’s favourite songs









For some, fame comes after decades of hard work, whilst for others, popularity can come as a case of simply being in the right place at the right time. For the Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal, the truth lies somewhere in between, with the star having thrived in the industry in a number of minor roles ever since the turn of the new millennium, even though he has only truly rocketed to fame in the past two years or so.

His first major role in the limelight would be in the HBO show Game of Thrones, where he starred as Oberyn Martell alongside the likes of Keisha Castle-Hughes, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers and Jessica Henwick. This role would elevate his profile and earn him roles in Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 2 and Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning movie If Beale Street Could Talk.

Shortly afterwards, Pascal would earn a major leading role in Disney’s The Mandalorian, where he starred behind the mask of the title character, rising to popular commercial success with partial thanks to his cute green buddy, Grogu. Just as the show was gathering steam, the actor was then brought in to lead a TV series adaptation of the video game The Last of Us, which too became both a critical and financial hit.

It’s no wonder then that Pascal has become a Hollywood hot ticket, with seemingly everyone and anyone wanting to work with the lovable star. Revealing personal favourite movies, TV shows and songs to fans, we’ve collated a small collection of tunes that Pascal has praised in interviews, on TikTok and beyond.

One of the actor’s many picks is the classic Fleetwood Mac song ‘Dreams’, released in 1977 on the award-winning album Rumours. Selling over one million copies in the US whilst being the band’s only number-one single in the country, ‘Dreams’ remains their most popular tune and is often included on lists of the greatest songs of all time.

Elsewhere, Pascal has also included the Prince song ‘Purple Rain’ from the album of the same name released in 1984. An iconic power ballad, the release of the song was joined by an accompanying film directed by Albert Magnoli, which followed the story of a young musician whose troublesome home life contends with difficult personal relationships, tension which allows his star persona to blossom.

The Motown group The Supremes also make the cut of Pascal’s favourites, choosing the song ‘Come See About Me’ ahead of other favourites ‘You Can’t Hurry Love’, ‘Baby Love’ and ‘Stop in the Name of Love’. A popular band of the 1960s, the songs of The Supremes have appeared in an array of films, including Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, M. Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense and Robert Zemeckis’ Forrest Gump.

Take a look at the full collection of Pedro Pascal’s favourite songs below.

Pedro Pascal’s favourite songs

Anita Ward – ‘Ring My Bell’

Billy Idol – ‘White Wedding’

Fleetwood Mac – ‘Dreams’

Prince – ‘Purple Rain’

Princess Nokia – ‘Tomboy’

Ritchie Valens – ‘La Bamba’

Sam Cooke – ‘Bring It On Home To Me’

The Supremes – ‘Come See About Me’

Technotronic – ‘Move This’