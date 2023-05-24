Pedro Pascal reveals he now only voices ‘The Mandalorian’









Actor Pedro Pascal has revealed that he no longer appears on set as the title character to the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

In a new roundtable discussion headed by The Hollywood Reporter, Pascal confirmed that he did perform under the armour at the beginning of the series. However, for the show’s most recent seasons, Pascal has only provided the voice for Din Djarin, with stuntmen and body doubles appearing as the bounty hunter on set.

“There was an extended amount of experimentation, being in the suit for a lot of it, and frankly, my body wasn’t up for the task as far as, like, the four months of it,” Pascal revealed. “But I was in it. I was in it a significant amount, an elastic amount (he pretends to tug at his neck, where the suit would chafe). But now we’ve figured it out, which is super cool, and amazingly, it gave me the opportunity to be able to go and do something else.”

“I think that there are things that you have to let go of in terms of what can be an OCD level of attention to detail,” Pascal added. “But even so much as wanting your component of that to fit perfectly into the collage, you really have to give it all up.”

The lack of physical presence that the role required has allowed Pascal to act in a number of projects concurrently with The Mandalorian, including shows like HBO’s The Last of Us and films like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.