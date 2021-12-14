First look at 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' starring Nicolas Cage









Nicolas Cage has continued to perplex everyone in 2021 by appearing in crude horror flicks such as Willy’s Wonderland and Prisoners of the Ghostland as well as the fascinating modern thriller Pig. Cage is already looking to follow it up with a fully packed 2022, with four projects already set to come out – ranging from westerns to an action-comedy.

Titled The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage’s new action-comedy feature will feature him as a fictionalised version of himself alongside the likes of Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris and Tiffany Haddish among others. It is being directed by Tom Gormican and promises to be a wild ride for anyone who has been following Cage’s later career with great interest.

Cage plays a version of himself who is artistically disillusioned and in a very bad financial state which forces him to take an unconventional gift. A Mexican billionaire (Pedro Pascal) offers Cage $1 million to come to his birthday party which he begrudgingly accepts, only to find out that the billionaire is a well-known drug lord.

After having acted in Pig, it feels like Cage is now very interested in projects that blend the reality of his life with the fantasies of his career – almost like a Charlie Kaufman arc (Cage did a fantastic job in Adaptation). Cage played the role of a reclusive truffle hunter named Rob in Pig who embarks on a spiritual journey when his treasured truffle pig is kidnapped.

“I do feel that I’ve gone into my own wilderness and that I’ve left the small town that is Hollywood,” Cage said in an interview. “I don’t know exactly why Rob left his stardom. It’s never fully explained, and I like that about the movie. But as for me, I don’t know if I’d want to go back. I don’t know if I’d want to go and make another Disney movie. It would be terrifying. It’s a whole different climate. There’s a lot of fear there.”

Take a look at the brand new pictures from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent below:

