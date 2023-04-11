Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Strange Way of Life’ to receive Cannes world premiere









Strange Way of Life, the forthcoming short film by Pedro Almodóvar, will have its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival in the Official Selection. The director will attend the premiere with lead actors Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal. The short is Almodóvar’s second English language project after 2020’s The Human Voice.

Following the Strange Way of Life premiere, there will be a conversation with Pedro Almodóvar and the rest of the filmmaking team. According to the director, the film’s title “alludes to the famous fado by Amalia Rodrigues, whose lyrics suggest that there is no stranger existence than the one that is lived by turning your back on your own desires.”

The film will see Almodóvar reunite with his longtime collaborator, composer Alberto Iglesias. The drama focuses on the reunion of two men who met while working as hired gunmen 25 years ago. Hawke and Pascal will star alongside Pedro Casablanc, Manu Ríos, George Steane, José Condessa, Jason Fernández, Sara Sálamo, Ohiana Cueto and Daniela Medina.

This year’s Cannes Jury will be presided over by two-time Palme d’Or winner Ruban Ostlund. The festival will also see the premiere of two anticipated US movies: Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Disney’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.