Pedro Almodóvar’s favourite movies of all time









Since making his first feature film, Pepi, Luci, Bom, in 1980, Pedro Almodóvar has become one of Spain’s most successful directors, earning himself two Academy Awards and a cult following. Loved for his exploration of family and identity, the director gained worldwide recognition with his 1999 movie All About My Mother.

In the boldly coloured film, painted in a striking red palette, Almodóvar refers to several movies that have significantly influenced him – even the name is inspired by Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s All Above Eve. The director recreates a scene from John Cassavettes’ Opening Night while also dedicating the film to Gena Rowlands, paying homage to the pair’s enduring influence.

Clearly, to be a successful filmmaker, it helps to have an intense knowledge of cinema that can be used as learning material. Almodóvar has crafted his own distinctive cinematic style by incorporating various influences, from the campiness of John Waters to the stylistic choices of Alfred Hitchcock. Over the years, Almodóvar has shared his favourite movies with different media outlets, such as BFI and Time Out, giving fans greater insight into the pieces of cinema that have shaped his tastes.

One of Almodóvar’s all-time favourite movies is The Night of the Hunter by Charles Laughton. The film noir, released in 1955, was initially received poorly but has since been reconsidered as one of the genre’s greatest feats. Since its reevaluation, Laughton’s movie has been lauded as a thrilling and frightening experience, becoming a source of reference in films ranging from Do The Right Thing to Promising Young Woman.

Almodóvar is also a fan of a French classic from the poetic realism era, The Rules of the Game. Directed by Jean Renoir, the movie is noted for its spectacular use of filming techniques carried out by Jean Bachelet, such as innovative tracking shots and experiments with depth of field.

As discussed above, Almodóvar’s movies derive clear influence from the work of Hitchcock, and it’s hard to ignore the similarities between the vivid colours in the Spanish filmmaker’s work and Vertigo – one of the most visually influential movies in cinema history. It’s no surprise that Almodóvar lists Vertigo as one of his favourites; however, he also loves North by Northwest, which debuted the following year.

Other classic Hollywood favourites of Almodóvar’s include Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane and Touch of Evil, and Billy Wilder’s Some Like It Hot and The Apartment. He also highlights several Italian movies, like Federico Fellini’s Amarcord and 8½, Michelangelo Antonioni’s Red Desert, and Luchino Visconti’s Senso, as significant favourites.

Discover the complete list of Almodóvar’s favourite movies below.

Pedro Almodóvar’s favourite movies:

The Night of the Hunter (Charles Laughton, 1955)

The Rules of the Game (Jean Renoir, 1939)

All About Eve (Joseph L. Mankiewicz,1950)

Leave Her to Heaven (John M. Stahl, 1945)

North by Northwest (Alfred Hitchcock, 1959)

Out of the Past (Jacques Tourneur, 1947)

Midnight (Mitchell Leisen, 1939)

Some Like It Hot (Billy Wilder, 1959)

Touch of Evil (Orson Welles, 1958)

Senso (Luchino Visconti, 1954)

Journey to Italy (Roberto Rossellini, 1954)

Opening Night (John Cassavettes, 1977)

The Apartment (Wilder, 1960)

To Be or Not to Be (Ernst Lubitsch, 1942)

El (Luis Bunuel, 1953)

The Quiet Man (John Ford, 1952)

Amarcord (Federico Fellini, 1973)

Blue Velvet (David Lynch, 1986)

The Red Desert (Michelangelo Antonioni, 1964)

Le Doulos (Jean-Pierre Melville, 1962)

The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de la Cruz (Bunuel, 1955)

Easy Living (Leisen, 1937)

Funny Face (Stanley Donen, 1957)

Johnny Guitar (Nicholas Ray, 1954)

Husbands and Wives (Woody Allen, 1992)

Letter from an Unknown Woman (Max Ophüls, 1948)

Raging Bull (Martin Scorsese, 1980)

Rashômon (Akira Kurosawa, 1950)

Schindler’s List (Steven Spielberg, 1993)

Splendor in the Grass (Elia Kazan, 1961)

The Dead (John Huston, 1987)

The Searchers (Ford, 1956)

Vertigo (Hitchcock, 1958)

8½ (Fellini, 1963)

Le Cercle Rouge (Melville, 1970)

Citizen Kane (Welles, 1941)

The Godfather: Part II (Francis Ford Coppola, 1974)

Taxi Driver (Scorsese, 1976)

The Executioner (Luis García-Berlanga, 1963)

Viridiana (Bunuel, 1961)

Eyes Without a Face (Georges Franju, 1960)

Nightmare Alley (Edmund Golding, 1947)

The Killers (Robert Siodmak, 1946)