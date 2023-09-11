Pedro Almodóvar is hoping for strike “solutions”









During the Tribute Awards at the Toronto International Film Festival, acclaimed director Pedro Almodóvar paid attention to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA writers’ and actors’ strikes that are currently causing a stop to several productions.

While accepting an award, Almodóvar said during his speech, “I hope that you find solutions for everybody involved.” Several actors had not made the trip to Toronto this year because of a clause in the strike arrangement that prevents them from taking part in press and award duties.

Almodóvar was speaking after collecting the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media. Meanwhile, his new short film, Strange Way of Life, had also been shown at the festival after previously having its world premiere at Cannes earlier in the year.

The upcoming movie will be released by Sony Pictures Classics in theatres across the world. As he made his way onto the stage to collect his award, Almodóvar received a rousing standing ovation for his contributions to cinema.

The Tribute Awards at TIFF is considered the first of the autumn award season and often praises previous winners, including Jessica Chastain, who won ‘Best Actress’ at the 2022 Oscars after TIFF praised her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Brendan Fraser had also been lauded at the Tribute Awards for his role in The Whale, just shortly before he, too, won an Academy Award the following year. Almodóvar is hoping for the very same fate.

Check out the trailer for Strange Way of Life below.