The peculiar regret Macaulay Culkin has of his career









The career of child star Macaulay Culkin is one that has gone down in the history books of contemporary culture, going from one of the most significant stars of the 1990s into a relatively unknown figure. In fact, his brothers, Kieran and Rory, have since surpassed him, taking respective roles in the celebrated HBO series Succession as well as the forthcoming sixth series of Black Mirror on Netflix.

Undoubtedly, however, the screaming face of Macaulay Culkin, with his hands clasped to the sides of his youthful cheeks, is one of the most iconic images of ’90s popular culture, portraying a young actor commanding the screen in the prime of his life. Primed to be one of the greatest actors of his generation, Culkin’s rise to prominence and unfortunate fall from childhood stardom all came in the space of a decade, a victim to the fleeting interests of commercial western culture.

Having acted alongside the likes of such gigantic names as Joe Pesci, John Candy, Jeff Bridges, Dan Aykroyd, Michael Jackson and even Donald Trump, who took a cameo role in the sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Going through a turbulent career in the ‘90s, you’d think that Culkin would have a list of regrets during the decade related to how he handled himself and his career over the era, though unusually, his one regret has nothing to do with Hollywood at all.

Culkin’s regret was not failing to make the cast for Home Alone 3, nor was it making the most of his time as an adolescent actor. Instead, Culkin severely regrets not writing for the WWE. The actor spoke about such a lost ambition on Freddie Prinze Jr.’s podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, where he states that he wishes he’d taken time out to work on the popular entertainment show before becoming a father.

Speaking on the podcast, Culkin reveals his love for wrestling, explaining, “Oh man, there were times when I wanted to. Like, kind of just find six months of my life at the very least just to kinda go in there and stuff. I will say I kind of regret not [writing for WWE]. Now that I’m a dad I barely have time to pee at this point, you know what I mean? I just never got around to it. There was always something”.

As a lifelong fan of WWE, Culin even made a brief cameo on an episode of Raw in 2009, appearing at the end of a match between Eddie Guerrero and Hornswoggle. After the latter uses a paint can trap to defeat his opponent, much like the same prank used in Home Alone, Culkin appears and says, “That’s not funny,” to a bewildered Guerrero.

These days Culkin isn’t up to much, so you feel as though his dream to write for the WWE could come true in the near future. Despite this, he did appear in series ten of American Horror Story alongside the likes of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd and Lily Rabe, and continues to make scattered cameo roles.

Take a look below at the time when Culkin appeared on WWE: Raw in 2009.