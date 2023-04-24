Pearl Jam announce new ticket pricing for upcoming tour









Grunge legends Pearl Jam will be touring the United States at the end of summer, which follows the release of their latest album, 2020’s Gigaton.

The live shows will begin on August 31st in St. Paul, Minnesota, before heading to locations such as Austin and Chicago. The band will be joined by Irish indie rockers Inhaler for several dates of the tour.

Fans that are part of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club can currently access a pre-sale, and a Ticketmaster Verified Fan sale is open for registration now until April 25th. If you miss out on pre-sale tickets, the general sale will begin on April 28th.

Following recent Ticketmaster controversies, which resulted in The Cure’s Robert Smith battling with the company to reduce the price of extortionate additional fees, Pearl Jam have opted to use all-in-pricing, meaning each ticket is inclusive of extra fees.

Moreover, the band have only made 10% of tickets for each show part of the ‘dynamic pricing’ scheme, allowing the cost of standard tickets to be cheaper.

A spokesperson for Ticketmaster told Rolling Stone: “Pearl Jam has always advocated on behalf of their fans and we hope more artists, teams and venues follow their lead and start using the all-in pricing display available on Ticketmaster.”

They continued: “It would be even better for fans if all-in pricing was mandated nationally, but in the meantime, we created the all-in display option to help fans see the full costs upfront.”