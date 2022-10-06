Watch Pearl Jam's Mike McCready play national anthem at Seattle Mariners









Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready is one of the most revered artists of his generation, With a style that takes after the greats of the classic rock era, such as Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page, McCready has forged his own legacy alongside his bandmates. Without him, the Seattle group would be without the electrifying edge that allowed them to rise so meteorically in the early 1990s.

His talent is there for all to see, and earlier this week, McCready delivered one of his most riveting performances when he opened the Seattle Mariners’ baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, October 4th, with a rendition of the US national anthem. McCready has previous in this area and, in 2019, he played the song at a University of Washington American football game and in 2014 at a Seattle Sounders soccer match.

Interestingly though, the performance did cause some outrage as only a tiny seconds-long snippet was broadcast on television by NBC, but this was abated when the full version eventually found its way online.

Elsewhere, Pearl Jam, R.E.M., David Byrne, Wet Leg, who Pearl Jam recently covered, and many more of our favourite artists are releasing an abortion rights benefit album this week. Entitled Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All, it drops this Friday, October 7th, and will be available for only 24 hours.

A truly all-star compilation, it features contributions from other legends such as Animal Collection, Death Cab For Cutie, My Morning Jacket, Mac DeMarco, Ty Segall, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, as well as the likes of Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell.

Comprised of unreleased recordings, including new songs, covers, live versions, demos and remixes, it boats exclusive cuts by Tegan and Sara, Wet Leg, Sleater-Kinney and Soccer Mommy.

