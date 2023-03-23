‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight set to write new Star Wars movie









The Disney-owned Lucasfilm has endured some difficulty making progress on the next movie in the Star Wars franchise. In the project’s latest development, Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, has been summoned to helm the project’s screenplay while Ms. Marvel‘s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy takes on directing duties.

The new Star Wars project was incepted by writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson, but they have since abandoned the movie. Now, Knight has stepped up to the mark to complete the script-writing. The esteemed screenwriter and director is also known for his work on Eastern Promises, Dirty Pretty Things, Locke, Allied, Spencer, Taboo, See and SAS: Rogue Heroes, among other movies.

The forthcoming Star Wars movie is set to hit the big screen as a sequel to 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. Production will begin in February 2024, with an official announcement expected to arrive on May 4th, the Star Wars celebration day.

A week before Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson announced that they had stepped down from the new Star Wars project, Lindelof appeared to foretell his departure in a conversation with /Film. “I will just say, that for reasons that I can’t get into on this Sunday morning, on this day, the degree of difficulty is extremely, extremely, extremely high,” Lindelof said.

“If it can’t be great, it shouldn’t exist. That’s all I’ll say, because I have the same association with it as you do, which is, it’s the first movie I saw sitting in my dad’s lap, four years old, May of ’77. I think it’s possible that sometimes when you hold something in such high reverence and esteem, you start to get in the kitchen, and you just go, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t be cooking. Maybe I should just be eating.’ We’ll just leave it at that point.”

In recent years, the Star Wars franchise has succeeded in various series such as The Mandalorian, Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the movies have proved significantly more challenging to helm. Only time will tell if Steven Knight and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy can turn the current project around.