‘Peaky Blinders’ creator hints at new series









Despite looking as though it had ended for good, the British crime series Peaky Blinders looks as though it could be making a return after creator Steven Knight hinted at a brand new series.

Set in post-WWI Birmingham, the show follows the Shelby family and stars a host of beloved actors, including Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson and Joe Cole. The sixth series of the show was thought to be the last, but now, the creator has stated that he would be interested in returning to the world if there was an appetite that fans would want to see more fictional crime, deceit and violence.

A film adaptation will be on the way before a potential new series, with Knight revealing that he would be handing over his creative responsibilities to a new team.

Speaking to the BBC, he stated, “I think after the film, we will look at [it]…It would be me sort of launching possible new stories into the ’50s, and then I would hand over the baton of writing and creating the thing to other people…But if there is an appetite for the world then it will continue”.

Asking about the possibility of a TV series, he adds, “Yeah, but this would be post-film. And as I say, it would be me handing this on to new writers, new people”.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the complete soundtrack for the series was released on vinyl, featuring songs from such artists as Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, PJ Harvey, Arctic Monkeys and Joy Division.