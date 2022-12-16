Peaches create an alternative holiday playlist









To the outsider, Peaches’ overnight success must have seemed totally inevitable. The Toronto native’s genre-bending antics first came to public attention following the release of Teaches Of Peaches, a chaotic swirl of an album that detonated like a hot pink grenade when it dropped in 2000. However, we didn’t witness Merrill Nisker’s wilderness years, a period of exploration during which she dabbled in folk, punk, rap, metal and performance art before landing on a style that felt entirely her own.

The ‘Fuck The Pain Away’ singer’s first taste of live performance was with folk duo Mermaid’s Café, an unapologetic reference to the song of the same name by fellow Canadian folkie Joni Mitchell. Folk gave way to something far more experimental when Nisker formed Fancypants Hoodlum, an anarchical jazz-punk outfit quickly superseded by The Shit, a noise rock combo featuring a then-unknown Chilly Gonzales.

The group’s provocative sexuality and surrealist approach to music-making completely altered Nisker’s understanding of what music could do, convincing her to adopt the stage name Peaches, a moniker as synonymous with creative ferocity as it is unconventionality.

Following the release of Teaches of Peaches, Peaches relocated to Berlin and began building a reputation as one of the most daring feminist rappers on the scene. It wasn’t long before the likes of Madonna, Björk and Iggy Pop – with whom she recorded 2003’s ‘Kick It’ – were all singing her praises. That lofty reputation endures to this day.

Following the release of her single ‘Pussy Mask’ in 2021, Peaches hit the road for her delayed Teaches of Peaches 20th-anniversary tour, which saw her burn a trail across North America, the UK and Europe. Peaches will be discussing the long-awaited outing during her Festive Takeover for BBC Radio 6 Music on December 29th. As well as reflecting on 2022, the pop icon will be gracing 6 Music listeners with a selection of her “favourite new discoveries, some familiar favourites and her musical influences.”

If you can’t wait that long, you’re in luck. Peaches was kind enough to provide us with her ultimate alternative holiday playlist ahead of the festivities. Whatever you’re celebrating this holiday season, these tracks are bound to dial up the thermostat and melt the ice. Happy listening.

Peaches’ alternative holiday playlist:

1. ‘ARSON!’ – Kellalit

Peaches: “Loving the experimental punk yet still pop production on this.”



2. ‘Time Traveller’ – M.I.A.

“This is new classic MIA. It could be no one else and I’m here for it.”



3. ‘BUBBLEGUM’ – ESSEL

“Makes me wanna dance without a care in the world”.



4. ‘Venom’ – Slayyyter

“Slayyyter’s got that attitude and word play!”



5. ‘ALPHAPUSSY’ – Pixel Grip

“Giving me early 2000s dark electro. Sexy!”



6. ‘Flip This’ – Peaches

“Sing along, bitches!”



7. ‘Do A Bitch’ – Kali

“I love this minimal beat – two piano notes. Dark, and Kali is in control!”



8. ‘Pussy Mask’ – Peaches

“Fun, absurd, and oh those pandemic memories.”



9. ‘Fist’ (Peaches Remix) – Joshua James, Leigh Bowery & Minty.

“I’m proud to be dieting with Leigh Bowery. Made this track as hardcore as the lyrics. Love playing this out.”



10. ‘Get your Fking Laws off my Body’ – Planningtorock

“A dance track straight up about bodily autonomy. We all need to sing and dance along with this track. Planningtorock giving it to the patriarchy as usual. Brings it!”

Peaches presents her BBC Radio 6 Music Festive Takeover on Thursday, December 29th, 7pm-9pm on 6 Music and BBC Sounds.”