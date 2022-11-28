BBC 6 Music announces artist takeover shows featuring Björk, Peaches and more









BBC Radio 6 Music has announced a series of Festive Takeover shows due to run from Monday, December 26th to Thursday, December 29th. Björk, Self Esteem, John Grant and Peaches will each present a show, beginning with Björk on Boxing Day.

Björk’s Boxing Day Takeover will run from 7-9pm and provide a “deep dive inside the musical mind of one of the most original artists alive today.” This much-anticipated takeover marks the ‘Venus As A Boy’ singer’s 6 Music debut. According to the station, listeners should expect “unpredictable beats, unusual melodies and unexpected sounds. Spanning genres,

environments and continents, this is a musical odyssey through the landscape of the solar system’s most dynamic artist.”

On Tuesday, December 27th, Rebecca Lucy Taylor – better known as Self Esteem – will be raising our spirits with a playlist of songs that have “soundtracked her life and inspired her music, as well as some of her favourite discoveries of 2022”. Running from 7-9pm, the second hour of Taylor’s takeover will include a selection of “beloved hits from musicals including Dreamgirls, The Lion King, Cabaret and Fame.”

On Wednesday, December 28th, American musician and songwriter John Grant will be commandeering the BBC Radio 6 microphone for two hours of his favourite music, including “some winter warmers and a smattering of his favourite new discoveries of 2022.”

Rounding off 6 Music’s Festive Takeover series, Peaches will be taking to the airwaves with a selection of her “favourite new discoveries, some familiar favourites and her musical influences. The broadcast, which is slated for December 29th, will see the critically acclaimed pop icon reflect on 2022 and discuss finally playing the delayed anniversary tour of her pioneering debut, Teaches of Peaches.

All of this year’s 6 Music Festive Takeover shows will be available on BBC Sounds from December 1st. If that’s not enough for you, keep an ear out for the return of Tom Ravenscroft’s The Collection: Peel Acres. For this first episode in the new series – broadcast on New Year’s Day – Tom will be joined by former 6 Music Presenter and Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker for a poke around John Peel’s legendary record collection.



