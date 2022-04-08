Pavement to release two reissues this year









Pavement fans will be happy to hear the release of not one, but two, reissues. The first is 1999’s Terror Twilight LP, and the second is the Spit on a Stranger EP, and both are available on Matador Records. Terror Twilight remains their last studio album to date, although Pavement has reunited intermittently over the years, and announced the re-release of the album in January.

Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal boasts a remastered version of the original album, B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, and live recordings. All of the added tracks are typical of their era and will be found on 4xLP and 2xCD editions. Also, the package holds other examples from the rough tracks from a scrapped studio session recorded at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio.

The Spit on a Stranger will press the EP to 12-inch vinyl for the first time, and is also notable for holding the title track from Terror Twilight, and will also hold four previously unreleased tracks. Pavement fans will be impressed to hear the deep cut number ‘Harness Your Hopes’. The tune enjoyed a second wave of energy and popularity after it was discovered on TikTok.

Understandably, Pavement decided to jump on the wave, having issued a video to accompany the track. Alex Ross Perry directed the video and finds Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher make a guest appearance in the band’s video. The tune comes at a time when Pavement are enjoying a new wave of popularity unto itself.

“So we were always thinking that one day we’ll get to Terror Twilight,” Scott Kanberg recalled. “I guess that was around the late 2000s. We were thinking about it to coincide with the 10th anniversary of Terror Twilight. We put it all together and realised that before all of our other projects, we had tons of b-sides, radio sessions and stuff like that.”

The band was formed in California in 1989. They enjoyed some success with the release of their 1994 single, ‘Cut Your Hair’, and the band maintained a critical presence over the years since. They broke up in 1999, purportedly to “start families” and “get into the computer industry”.