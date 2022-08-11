Pavement to be honoured by Ohio restaurant with album-themed pierogi









The indie rock band Pavement are set to be honoured by a restaurant in Ohio next week with a range of album-themed pierogi appearing on the menu as part of an event next week.

The event is scheduled to go ahead in Parma, Ohio, and will feature local ventures such as Rudy’s Strudel, Schnitz Ale Brewery and Current Year Records and Tapes, all coming together to celebrate the band. The event is ticketed and will feature several Pavement-themed pierogi, matched beers and a Bob Nastanovich vinyl DJ set.

Nastanovich stated of the event: “I’ve been thrilled and amazed by a group of Pavement enthusiasts striving to get our band to play at a local football stadium for some time. Led by Lidia at Rudy’s and the Stutzes, the effort has been heartening. I figured the least I could do is come visit, spin a variety of weird tunes, and try to raise some dinero for a good cause. I love the Cleveland area, and it’s been too long.”

There will be a different pierogi for each Pavement album, from their debut, Slanted and Enchanted, in 1992, to 1999’s Terror Twilight. All proceeds from the Ohio event will also be donated to the All Faiths Pantry, a local charity that provides food to the elderly in the surrounding areas.

Michael Stutz of Current Year said, “We just feel like when a band or artist really makes a difference and has made an important contribution to the cultural landscape, and to our hearts, giving them their own official pierogi flavour with an induction right here in Parma is about the highest honour you could ask for. So it’s not just for anyone. It’s a very special thing.”

He added, “When we started working on this, Lidia – who is the pierogi princess of Cleveland – told me that she asked the band, ‘So, do you gentlemen like pierogi?’ and she said they were like, ‘Oh, we LOVE pierogi!’”