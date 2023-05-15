Paul Weller once revealed his “all-time favourite record”









A handful of bands have played a vital role in Paul Weller‘s life and shaped him into the artist he is today. This list of influences includes The Beatles, who were rightly hailed as geniuses at the peak of their powers while they were active. However, not every group has received their flowers despite being monumental influences on the musical landscape.

While some albums are immediately given the respect they deserve, in other cases, it can take years or even decades before the masses realise its brilliance. In the case of The Zombies, they split up shortly before the release of their 1968 album Odyssey and Oracle, which was largely ignored upon release after the singles initially flopped. The band’s members quietly moved on to new musical ventures and thought the LP would be left in the past.

However, over the years, the public gradually woke up to the majesty of The Zombies’ opus, and it began to enter the conversation regarding classic albums. Thirty years after the release of Odyssey and Oracle, the band finally reunited and played tracks from the record live for the first time, kickstarting a renaissance era for The Zombies.

One person who has always been banging the drum loudly for the band is Weller, who lists it as one of his all-time favourite records. The former member of The Jam told the BBC in 2010: “The Zombies made one of the all-time greatest records in Odyssey and Oracle. It came out in 1968 and by the time it had come out, I think they had split. No-one bought it at the time. It was a fantastic record, and of all the albums that get some kind of recognition from that period, they always seem to get overlooked.

“The first time I heard it was in the mid-70s, and it just blew my mind. When I listen to it, I’m instantly transported back to autumn ’74, sitting in my mate’s flat overlooking Woking Park and the leaves falling and turning gold and green and orange. We would be hanging out, writing songs together and plotting how we were going to make it.”

He added: “We’d be getting high and listening to as much music as possible and learning – it was a learning experience. I hadn’t heard music like that before. The harmonies were fantastic and so were the chord progressions. It’s got a very wistful, melancholic English sound, a very autumnal sound and I can’t think of many records that have got the same sort of sound.” Weller continued: “It made a very, very big impression and it’s still to this day probably my all-time favourite record.”

To mark the 40th anniversary of the seminal album, The Zombies celebrated the special occasion with three sold-out shows at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London in 2007. On one of the dates, Weller was fortunate enough to be backstage and meet his heroes, which thankfully went to plan. He commented: “I was a bit nervous about talking to them but they were lovely.”

Listen to Odyssey and Oracle below.