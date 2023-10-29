The two movies Paul Thomas Anderson called his “first influences”









Regarded by many as one of the most innovative directors in the current cinematic landscape, Paul Thomas Anderson has crafted stunning cinematic experiences that have resonated with audiences all over the world. Ranging from Boogie Nights to There Will Be Blood, Anderson’s filmography is full of fascinating projects that deal with important sociopolitical threads while also tackling universal issues about the human condition.

Anderson’s movies draw from the rich traditions of both American and world cinema, with diverse influences merging to fit into the Magnolia director’s highly specific artistic framework. Despite dropping out of film school after not being able to tolerate his professor’s elitism, Anderson continued to expand his film education and was inspired by pioneers from different countries – including Akira Kurosawa, François Truffaut and Mike Leigh.

Although the sources of inspiration are seemingly never-ending when it comes to Anderson’s work, there are two iconic movies that he has singled out as his “first influences”. During an interview, the acclaimed filmmaker opened up about experiencing the consequences of fame and having to deal with studio executives who wanted to get in on the action. While such a situation is a dream scenario for most aspiring artists, Anderson was cautious about the offers.

When the interviewer asked who he sought advice from, Anderson immediately answered: “Spielberg. He wanted to meet. When God calls, you show up. You take off the blinders, you tuck in your shirt, and you go and see him. It was thrilling. I got to lunch with him on the day my movie opened. I said, ‘This feels very odd yet wonderful.’ My first influences were Jaws and Close Encounters. I saw them when I was seven, and I knew what I wanted to do. So, sitting with him, I had this weird flashback.”

While recalling the details of the conversation, the There Will Be Blood filmmaker added: “Despite all this talk about my being a hotshot, any juice I might have had was drained right there, and I was a seven-year-old again. I asked him, ‘What do you think of the way we’re releasing the movie?’ He said he thought it was great and, ‘I think you’re going to make a lot of money.’ I said, ‘Well, you’re the only human being who knows.'”

Anderson was definitely right in his claim since Spielberg has been repeatedly cited as one of the most commercially successful directors in the history of the medium. Not only that, Jaws set the standard for future summer blockbusters by breaking all kinds of box office records. Overcoming every imaginable obstacle during the production process, Spielberg’s dedication and determination resulted in the creation of the definitive American thriller.

