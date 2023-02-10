Paul Rudd confirms that Jeremy Renner is “doing well” in his recovery









Following a life-threatening snow-ploughing accident on New Year’s Day, Jeremy Renner seems to be on the road to recovery. The accident occurred when the Hawkeye actor was trying to tow his nephew’s truck out from a layer of thick snow. However, as his ploughing machine began to slide down the hill, he jumped out, forgetting to set the emergency handbrake in a panic.

Unfortunately, Renner was caught under the vehicle, resulting in over 30 broken bones, a crushed upper torso and collapsed chest. According to a report from the Nevada sheriff’s office (via CNN), “The Pistenbully rolled over him and continued down the road. He laid on the ground and focused on his breathing while (his nephew and others) rendered aid to him until medical personnel arrived on scene.”

After undergoing several surgeries, the Marvel actor has since returned home. He has frequently taken to Instagram to share health updates with fans, confirming that he had returned home on January 17th. Renner posted a picture of himself doing leg exercises from his bed, writing: “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I. Much love and appreciation to you all.”

However, his good friend Paul Rudd has shared a recent update with Entertainment Tonight. He shared, “I talked to him yesterday; he’s doing all right. He’s doing well. He’s the best guy and he’s awesome.” Since the incident, directors and co-stars of Renner’s have shared messages of support, including Guardians of the Galaxy‘s James Gunn, who Tweeted, “My heart is with Jeremy Renner.”

Furthermore, Mark Ruffalo posted on Instagram, “Prayers up for our brother Jeremy Renner on a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way.”

See more