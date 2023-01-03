James Gunn wishes Jeremy Renner well following his near-fatal accident









On New Year’s Day, Jeremy Renner was involved in a near-fatal snow-plough accident, which resulted in the actor being airlifted to hospital. According to Extra, the Hawkeye star is now “conscious, stable and speaking.”

The 51-year-old actor’s family told Extra, “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Reports state that Renner was ploughing snow near his home following a snowstorm in Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, which caused 35,000 homes to lose power, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal. The accident involved the actor’s Snowcat plough machine running over his leg. His neighbour, a doctor, applied a tourniquet to the injury until medics arrived at the scene.

Since the news hit, many stars have shared support for Renner. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn took to Twitter to share, “My heart is with @JeremyRenner”, followed by a praying emoji. Similarly, the actor’s Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo took to Instagram to write, “Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way.”

A statement by Renner’s family thanked those who have helped him, including his doctors and nurses, alongside the “outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

My heart is with @JeremyRenner. 🙏 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 2, 2023