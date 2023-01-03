Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is stable but critical following a snowplough accident









Film star Jeremy Renner is reportedly in “critical but stable” condition following a weather-related accident while ploughing snow. The Marvel star was airlifted to the hospital Sunday morning after the injury near Mt. Rose Highway in Reno.

Variety reports: “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while ploughing snow earlier today. His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care.”

Renner’s neighbours told TMZ that the actor was ploughing a road on Sunday morning so his family could get out after a snowstorm. One neighbour claimed the Sno-Cat plough ran over Renner’s leg despite its safety features.

The star, most known for playing Clint ‘Hawkeye’ Barton in the MCU, reportedly lost much blood following the injury at his Washoe country ranch and underwent surgery. Northern Nevada experienced a winter storm on New Year’s Eve that resulted in 35,000 homes losing power and at least 60 deaths. Homeowners in the area were warned about icy roads and dangerous driving conditions.

Renner, set to begin shooting the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingston in two weeks, previously tweeted: “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke” when sharing the amount of snow in his area. It has been confirmed that the star is “conscious, stable and speaking” as of this morning and underwent the surgeries as part of his “long road to recovery”.

Renner’s publicist shared with People magazine: “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him.”

The Renner family added they were “tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans”. Renner’s MCU co-star Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner, has asked fans of the franchise to pray for Renner: “Prayers up for our brother on a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way.”