Paul Rudd reveals age-defying daily routine









The eternally young Paul Rudd has revealed the secret to his boyish looks, and it’s surprisingly simple.

The 53-year-old actor still looks the same as he did in Clueless, and for years, people have been trying to discover how he remains so youthful. However, Rudd’s methods for fighting against the ageing process are nothing miraculous, and on top of his daily routine, he simply must be genetically fortunate.

In a new interview with Men’s Health, Rudd has revealed how he looks “ageless” and shared a guide that everyone can follow. The Anchorman star said: “Sleep. Then diet. Then weights. Then cardio.” Detailing further, he added: “People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?’”

Rudd continued: “The most important part of training is sleep. People will set their alarm and then sleep for four hours, and they’ll get up so that they can train. They’re doing themselves a disservice. If you can somehow get eight hours of sleep…”

The actor also plotted out a typical day: “I get up and I have a cup of coffee, and then I do cardio before I eat anything. I never would’ve done that before [Ant-Man]. I lift weights, hopefully at least three times a week. And I’ve learned so much about how my body reacts to foods, how it reacts to exercise, and where I’m happiest and how much it affects me mentally. . . . If I’m in this suit, running around playing a character who’s supposed to be a superhero, I just feel better. And I feel less like an impostor.”

Unlike Mark Wahlberg’s famous routine, Rudd isn’t getting up in the middle of the night to go to the gym. Instead, he’s using that time to stay in bed. Compared to other Hollywood lifestyles, the actor’s approach to wellness is a lot more accessible for the average person. Additionally, Rudd is also only hitting the weights three times a week compared to Wahlberg who does that each day.

Meanwhile, the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel, which stars Rudd, has been scheduled to premiere later this year.