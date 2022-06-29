'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' sequel confirmed for 2023









The sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been announced by Sony Pictures, with a premiere date set for December 20th, 2023.

Afterlife was directed by Jason Reitman, the son of Ivan, who helmed the original film in 1984. The latest entry in the series welcomed a new cast that featured Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard but really caught the eye when classic cast members Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts reprised their roles.

Reitman and writer Gil Kenan have also confirmed that the sequel to Afterlife is to return to New York City, the home of the original Ghostbusters films.

“One thing I wanted to do [with Afterlife] is set the table for Ghostbusters as a franchise to have all kinds of movies,” Reitman explained to io9 in 2021 “There’s so many places for Ghostbusters to go. The question is, what’s the starting place? And that’s what Afterlife is about. It’s about these generations making amends with each other in a way that brings one story to close and starts another one.”

Whilst Afterlife was a resounding success, speaking at a Q&A at the 36th Santa Barbara Film Festival prior to the film’s release, Bill Murray discussed his involvement in the project and revealed that the costume caused him considerable physical pain.

“I think he’s really got something. It was hard. It was really hard,” Murray said. “That’s why I think it’s gonna be good. We were just in it for a little while, but it was physically painful. Wearing those packs is extremely uncomfortable. We had batteries the size of batteries. They now have batteries the size of earrings. It’s still a really heavy thing to wear, all the time.”

He continued: “The special effects in this one are a lot of wind and dirt in your face, and there was a lot of going down and getting back up. I was like, ‘What is this? What am I doing? These are like Bulgarian deadlifts, or a Russian kettlebell, getting up and down with this thing on my back.’ It was very uncomfortable.”

Murray ramped up the excitement for Afterlife by concluding, “I think it comes out sometime in the fall. They’ve delayed it for a year or a year and a half, but I’m glad they did. It will be worth seeing.”

