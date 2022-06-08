The moment Bill Murray gatecrashed Barack Obama at the White House









In a world that has battled against a global pandemic, witnessed the unrelenting traumatic nature of war propping up with unnerving regularity, and one that forces children to lead the battle against climate change on a daily basis, sometimes you need a momentary period of relief in the shape of some good old nostalgic humour. When one is in need of such a break, there’s no better place to turn to than the Far Out Archives and, more specifically, Billy Murray himself.

In the recent past, Murray has established himself as the undisputed star of our “Cutting Room Floor” section with his hilariously bizarre anecdotal stories. Murray has gatecrashed engagement photos, given impromptu speeches at bachelor parties and, in some cases, seemingly randomly applied for jobs in a restaurant at the back of Atlanta Airport. Despite (or maybe because of) all of these incidents, he has maintained his status as one of the biggest stars of Hollywood with a unique on/off-screen persona.

Given the number of urban myths surrounding one of Hollywood’s most-loved figures, filmmaker Tommy Avallone once attempted to collect the sheer amount of tales of Bill Murray’s personal life, creating a whole new documentary film entitled The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned from a Mythical Man.

“One man’s journey to find meaning in Bill Murray’s many unexpected adventures with everyday people, rare and never-before-seen footage of the comedic icon participating in stories previously presumed to be an urban legend,” the synopsis reads and, here, we will do the same, but focus on one situation specifically.

While visiting Washington in 2016 to receive the Mark Twain Prize from President Barack Obama, Murray attended a press conference moments after it ended and answered questions from the media about the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs were on their way to the World Series that year.

The press indulged in the charade and referred to Murray as “Mr. President”. They paid close attention as he explained why the Cubs deserved to win the World Series over an LA team. “We also have a little bit of autumn in Chicago,” Murray said.

“I feel very confident that [Dodgers’ Game 6 starter] Clayton Kershaw is a great, great pitcher but we got too many sticks, we got too many sticks,” Murray said. “At home with our crowd, the weather … we also have a little bit of autumn in Chicago, you don’t get that in Los Angeles. Trees just die in Los Angeles; in Illinois they flourish.”

Shortly after, Murray joined Obama in the Oval Office for a little bit of light golf and, while touching on the debate of national health care, the President found time to mock the actor’s form. “Generally, I don’t let Cubs fans into the Oval Office,” Obama said.

Quick-witted as always, the actor replied: “It’s probably not a coincidence that your popularity is at an all-time high,” Murray said, “So I would just stick with this if I were you. I would just ride this baby.”

See both clips, below.