Paul Reubens of ‘Pee Wee’s Playhouse’ dead at 70









The star of Pee Wee’s Playhouse, actor Paul Reubens, passed away aged 70.

In an Instagram post, Reubens’s family revealed that the actor had been battling cancer for the past six years, saying, “Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit”.

Included in the document was a statement from Reubens about not coming forward with his diagnosis, stating, “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you”.

Reubens’s breakout role was as Pee Wee Herman in the children’s show Pee Wee’s Playhouse, which aired from 1986 until 1990. Outside of his signature show, Herman starred in the movie adaptation Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, directed by Tim Burton.

Reubens had also worked on various projects on the big screen, starring alongside Johnny Depp in the film Blow in 2002. Since then, he returned to television, making multiple appearances in shows such as American Dad and The Blacklist and reprising the role of Herman in 2016’s Pee Wee’s Big Holiday.

Of course, Reubens wasn’t without controversy during his career. Outside of his acting work, the actor was arrested for masturbating in an adult movie theatre in 1990 and charged with a misdemeanour in 2002 for possessing obscene material depicting a child under 18 in sexual conduct.

At this time, any condolences for Reubens are recommended to be donated to charities concerning dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in honour of his parents.

The post concluded with a tribute to Reubens’s legacy: “A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit”.

See more