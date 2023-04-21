Paul Mescal makes music debut in new Nicholas Britell movie soundtrack









The soaring Irish actor Paul Mescal, nominated for an Oscar this year for his role in Aftersun, has never been far from the music world. In 2020, Mescal appeared in the music video for The Rolling Stones’ then-new single ‘Scarlet’, and last year, he made the front pages with a brief romance with Boygenius star Phoebe Bridgers.

Now, Mescal has begun his own foray into the music world with a new folk song recorded for the soundtrack of Benjamin Millepied’s Carmen. The movie, in which Mescal stars alongside Melissa Barrera and Rossy de Palma, is premiering in cinemas today.

Mescal has previously flexed his musical talents in Instagram posts alongside his younger sister Nell, who is pursuing a music career, but ‘Slip Away’ marks his first official song credit. The track appears on the soundtrack alongside 29 further songs contributed by composer Nicholas Britell, Barrera and de Palma.

Carmen is loosely based on the famous Bizet opera of the same name and marks the directional debut of French dancer Benjamin Millepied. “When Benjamin first approached me about Carmen, I remember feeling strongly that I didn’t want to ‘update’ or ‘re-arrange’ any of Bizet’s music,” Britell said in a press statement.

“There are already so many incredible adaptations of Carmen. We wanted our approach to be quite different: to write an original score and original songs, imagining this as a Carmen from a parallel universe. This approach also felt right given Benjamin’s instincts to take an experimental and dream-based approach to the feeling of the film.”

Watch the official music video for Paul Mescal’s ‘Slide Away’.