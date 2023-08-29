Paul Mescal has not approached Russell Crowe for ‘Gladiator’ advice









Actor Paul Mescal is set to star in Ridley Scott’s highly-anticipated sequel to his iconic 2000 historical action epic Gladiator. However, the Irish star has stopped short of asking some of his co-stars for advice.

Mescal will play Lucius, the son of Maximum (Russell Crowe in the first film) and Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), and the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s character from the first film, Emperor Commodus, who is now a fully grown man.

In a new interview with Esquire, Mescal admitted that he was too shy and nervous about asking his co-star Pedro Pascal, whose role in the film is currently unspecified, for advice, even though he’s far more experienced.

“I was too afraid to go up to him,” Mescal said of Pascal. “He came up and just seemed so genuine; I’m really looking forward to hanging out with him.” The Irish actor was also asked whether he’d called Russell Crowe up for any further words.

However, Mescal stated that he was unsure what the point would be. “I don’t know what we would talk about,” he said. “Like, I’d love to hear his stories from filming, but the character is, like, totally separate”.

There’s no trailer for Gladiator 2 just yet, but photos have arrived that show a huge colosseum being built on a small island. The film, like the first movie, will be shot in Malta, and production began earlier this year in June.

Check out the trailer for the original Gladiator below.