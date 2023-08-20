Paul McCartney pays tribute to late broadcaster Michael Parkinson









The Beatles’ Paul McCartney has taken to social media to pay a heartwarming tribute to the late legendary broadcaster Michael Parkinson.

On August 17th, it was announced that Parkinson had passed away, aged 88. A statement from Parkinson’s family read: “After a brief illness, Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family. The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve.”

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, McCartney wrote a tribute, remembering when he got the broadcaster to appear on the album cover for Wings’ Band on the Run.

“I first met Michael Parkinson in Liverpool when he and his team came to see us at the Cavern Club,” the former Beatle wrote. “He was a very likeable guy and we eventually did our first TV performances with Granada in Manchester, where Michael worked.”

“Through the years I got to know him more and more, and appeared on his chat show quite a few times,” he continued. “He was a pleasure to talk to and we always had fun.

“He appeared on the front cover of Band on the Run as one of the escaping convicts in the title song. He was very knowledgeable about many subjects and a keen sports-lover.”

He signed off: “I will miss him personally, as a good friend. I send all my love to his family and friends. Cheers Michael, you’re a great guy okay! – Paul x”

McCartney’s words follow many other high-profile tributes, including those from David Attenborough, Alan Sugar, Nick Owen and Elaine Paige.

