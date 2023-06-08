Paul McCartney to speak with Stanley Tucci at the National Portrait Gallery ahead of exhibition









Ahead of the upcoming exhibition, Paul McCartney, 1964: Eyes of the Storm, the former Beatle is speaking with actor Stanley Tucci at an event at the National Portrait Gallery.

From June 28th to October 1st, 2023, the gallery will display 250 unseen photographs taken by Paul of his bandmates and the cities they travelled to during their 1963-64 tour. The images were taken on Paul’s personal Pentax camera, and will also be available in an accompanying photobook titled 1964: Eyes of the Storm, slated for release on June 13th via Penguin.

To celebrate the launch of the exhibition, McCartney will be appearing at the National Portrait Gallery on June 29th to speak about the photos with Tucci. Additionally, the event will be live-streamed for £10 and concession prices are also available.

In a statement, McCartney said of the exhibition and event: “Looking at these photos now, decades after they were taken, I find there’s a sort of innocence about them. Everything was new to us at this point. But I like to think I wouldn’t take them any differently today. They now bring back so many stories, a flood of special memories, which is one of the many reasons I love them all, and know that they will always fire my imagination.

“The fact that these photographs have been taken by the National Portrait Gallery for their reopening after a lengthy renovation is humbling yet also astonishing – I’m looking forward to seeing them on the walls, 60 years on, and reminiscing about those times with the wonderful Stanley Tucci.”

Meanwhile, Tucci added: “I am honoured and thrilled to interview Paul McCartney about these photos and that time in his extraordinary life. A life that has changed all of ours for the better.”

The event is part of the National Portrait Gallery’s First Look Festival, which also includes conversations with Tracey Emin, Alex Pascall and Jamie Fobert.