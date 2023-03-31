‘Beatlemania’ photo exhibition by Paul McCartney opens at National Portrait Gallery









London’s National Portrait Gallery has unveiled new photos by Paul McCartney of The Beatles at the height of Beatlemania. From June 28th to October 1st, 2023, the gallery will display 250 unseen photographs taken by Paul of his bandmates and the cities they travelled to during their 1963-64 tour.

The photos, which were taken on Paul’s personal Pentax camera, will be available in an accompanying photobook titled 1964: Eyes of the Storm, slated for release on June 13th via Penguin.

Comprised of photos taken on his 35mm camera, this treasure trove of rediscovered photographs includes shots taken in six cities: New York, Washington, London, Liverpool, Miami, and Paris, and chronicles the end of 1963 to the early months of 1964, when The Beatles stepped onto the world stage.

In the book’s forward, McCartney writes that, from 1963 to 1964, “it felt like millions of eyes were suddenly upon us, creating a picture I will never forget for the rest of my life.”

Discussing his love of photography, the musician added: “The truth is that I’ve always been interested in photography, from the time I was very young, when our family owned a little box camera in the 1950s. “I used to love the whole process of loading a roll of Kodak film into our Brownie camera.”