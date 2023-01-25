Paul McCartney to mark 81st birthday with a book of personal 35mm photos









1964 was an enormous year for Paul McCartney. It was, after all, the year The Beatles broke America. To celebrate his 81st year, Paul McCartney will look back on that pivotal moment in 20th-century history with a new book of photos called 1964: Eyes of the Storm – set for publication on June 13th, five days before his birthday.

Comprised of photos taken on his 35mm camera, this treasure trove of rediscovered photographs includes shots taken in six cities: New York, Washington, London, Liverpool, Miami, and Paris, and chronicles the end of 1963 to the early months of 1964, when The Beatles stepped onto the world stage.

Alongside 275 candid photos that capture the vibrancy of the moment, Eyes of The Storm boasts a forward written by Paul McCartney, an introduction by New York Times writer and Harvard professor Jill Lepore, and an essay by Nicholas Cullinan, Director of the National Portrait Gallery.

Paul’s Foreward includes reminiscences of the “pandemonium” of the era, while his introductions to each city convey impressions of a rapidly changing world, with a special emphasis on the cultural changes transforming Britain and America at the time.

The book features never-before-seen portraits of John, George and Ringo and a coda – again written by Paul – on the latter months of 1964. A personal record of an explosive time, 1964: Eyes of The Storm captures The Beatles’ dizzying rise from a first-person perspective. As Paul puts it: “Millions of eyes were suddenly upon us, creating a picture I will never forget for the rest of my life.”

1964: Eyes of The Storm is Published by Penguin and will hit shelves on June 13th, 2023. You can pre-order your copy here.