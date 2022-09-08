Paul McCartney, Slash and The Rolling Stones auctioning Gibson guitars to aid Ukraine









A host of musical legends, including Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Slash and many more, are auctioning off a selection of Gibson guitars to help the victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Notably, some of the most prominent artists attached to the cause have been performing using Gibson guitars decked with the blue and yellow of the Ukraine flag this summer.

Now, to mark this effort, Gibson has created a limited run of four ‘Guitars For Peace’ Les Paul Custom guitars, accompanied by autograph books by the artists that include Chic, Paloma Faith, The Charlatans, The Vaccines, Toyah, My Chemical Romance and even the actor Jason Momoa.

Kicking off on October 11th, bidding takes place via Julien’s Auctions. Following this, a live online auction is set to take place from November 11th-13th, as well as at Hard Rock New York.

“I’m happy to auction this beautiful guitar of mine to benefit the fine people of Ukraine,” Paul McCartney explained. “Hopefully it will help them through this aggressive Russian invasion.”

“It is an honour to represent the brave sovereign state of Ukraine,” Slash also said of the cause. “I’m proud to support them during this conflict.”

100% of the funds from the auction of Gibson guitars will go towards the relief of the Ukrainian people, as well as the rebuilding efforts. Not stopping there, Gibson has also launched the ‘Guitars For Peace T-Shirt’ to raise extra funds. Purchase yours here.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine took place on February 24th, and was met by widespread and continued condemnation. Russian President Vladimir Putin labelled it “a special military operation” and continues to face severe economic sanctions from the west and reprimands in other forms of soft power. In the early days of the invasion, it was reported that Russia’s currency, the rouble, plunged nearly 30% to an all-time low versus the US dollar.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.