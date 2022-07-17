Axl Rose calls Vladimir Putin a “lying, murderous little man”









The Guns N’ Roses frontman, Axl Rose, had voiced his hatred of Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him a “callous, lying, murderous little man” in a venomous tweet.

Not shy of taking on some of the world’s highest powers, Rose has previously criticised the likes of Donald Trump and Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, with Putin merely being the latest victim of his rants.

Whilst the social media took aim at the President, it was also a loving tribute to the people of Ukraine as they continue to suffer amid Putin’s invasion of the country. “Their noble and horrifying fight for freedom against an increasingly totalitarian regime ran by a callous, lying, murderous little man with outdated ambitions and no regard for human life,” Rose wrote about the Ukrainian people.

It was spiked with a final note to Putin, however, concluding that Russia was experiencing, “an increasingly totalitarian regime ran by a callous, lying, murderous little man with outdated ambitions and no regard for human life”.

Axl Rose also announced in the tweet that he would like to dedicate the tour to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died back in March, stating, “Taylor was a really great guy and it was always great to see him! He was a great n’ always welcome part of touring these last few years”.

