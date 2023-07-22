Paul McCartney shares tribute to “special” Tony Bennett









Following the death of legendary American jazz and pop singer Tony Bennett, several figures from the entertainment industry have offered their thoughts on his life and career, now including The Beatles and Wings’ maestro Paul McCartney.

McCartney took to his Twitter page to write, “Very sad to hear that Tony Bennett has died. He was a special singer and a good friend. I was privileged to work with him on a few occasions, and he was always a wonder to behold. Thanks, Tony, for the joy you brought to our world. Love Paul.”

Bennett and McCartney had previously worked together on the jazz legend’s 2006 cover version of ‘The Very Thought of You’, a pop standard originally recorded and published in 1934.

The crooner had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease back in 2016. He died at the age of 96, having made his final live appearance with Lady Gaga at the New York Radio City Music Hall back in 2021.

Aside from McCarthy, several other notable musicians offered their admiration for Bennett, including Chic’s Nile Rogers, who said, “My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett’s family and friends. They’re also my emotional family and friends.”

Guitarist Joe Bonamassa meanwhile wrote, “Rest in Peace to one of the best to ever grace the stage. I was just saying that the greatest gig I had ever witnessed was Tony Bennett at North Sea Jazz in 2012. It was like dropping a needle on a record. He was the last of the greatest generation of singers and musicians.”

Listen to Paul McCartney and Tony Bennett sing ‘ The Very Thought of You’ below.

