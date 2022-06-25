Potential spoiler alert: Check out Paul McCartney’s setlist from intimate Glastonbury 2022 warm-up gig









Tonight, Paul McCartney will take to the stage in front of over 100,000 people. However, yesterday he was blessing a lucky 800 revellers in the small town of Frome with a potential sneak peek of what is in store.

The intimate venue that McCartney graced was fittingly called Cheese & Grain, two of the most humble foods around, as he took the small town of Frome by storm and sent it into a frenzy with queues that haven’t been seen since last month’s cattle auction.

However, the town is no strangers to big names besetting them with chaotic surprise. Back in 2017, Foo Fighters also played a warm-up set there, and with ‘Macca’ being friends with Dave Grohl perhaps he dropped him the handy tip.

The announcement read: “@paulmccartney Live in Frome? Tomorrow night at 5pm? OK then! Tickets are available now from our box office in person only. First come, first served.”

As expected, a mass rush to the box office started at the venue and, within 15 minutes of the original announcement, the incredibly reasonably priced £25 tickets were already sold out.

Therein the legendary musician tore through a mass slew of classic songs, according to Setlist FM. He’d do well to play all 27 at Glastonbury but fans will be hoping some of the classics (ahem ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’, ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Blackbird’ and more) survived the trial.

He will no doubt have a few tricks up his sleeve – my money has always been on a cover of ‘God Only Knows’ – but the set below will no doubt have at least some similarities to the one he is set to play tonight. We can’t wait…

Paul McCartney’s Frome Glastonbury warm-up gig setlist:

‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ (The Beatles)

‘Junior’s Farm’ (Wings)

‘Letting Go’ (Wings)

‘Got to Get You Into My Life’ (The Beatles)

‘Come On to Me’

‘Let Me Roll It’ (Wings)

‘Getting Better’ (The Beatles)

‘My Valentine’

‘Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five’ (Wings)

‘Maybe I’m Amazed’

‘I’ve Just Seen a Face’ (The Beatles)

‘From Me to You’ (The Beatles)

‘Blackbird’ (The Beatles)

‘Fuh You’

‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’ (The Beatles)

‘You Never Give Me Your Money’ (The Beatles)

‘She Came in Through the Bathroom Window’ (The Beatles)

‘Get Back’ (The Beatles)

‘Lady Madonna’ (The Beatles)

‘Band on the Run’ (Wings)

‘Let It Be’ (The Beatles)

‘Hey Jude’ (The Beatles)

Encore:

‘Birthday’ (The Beatles)

‘Helter Skelter’ (The Beatles)

‘Golden Slumbers’ (The Beatles)

‘Carry That Weight’ (The Beatles)

‘The End’ (The Beatles)

