Why Paul McCartney said Madonna was no better than a poor porno









The most remarkable thing about Paul McCartney’s opinion of Madonna is the revelation that he actually watches porn. It’s a natural thing, of course, but he’s so highly revered in our wider social psyche that you just don’t imagine him in any typical light. Bob Mortimer said it twisted his melon enough to know he was a fan of his outings on simple BBC panel shows but imagine being a porn star wondering whether the man who changed the world had punched the Spanish midfielder over you and knocked Juan out.

In fairness, to McCartney, he did have a hefty hand in the sexual liberation movement to begin with. As he recently revealed about the 1963 anthem, ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’: “There was an eroticism behind it all. If I’d heard myself use that word when I was seventeen, there would have been a guffaw. But eroticism was very much a driving force behind everything I did.”

While on the surface it might sound like an innocent statement, McCartney had a lot more on his mind when he wrote. He adds: “You know, that was what lay behind a lot of these love songs. ‘I want to hold your hand’, open brackets, (and probably do a lot more!)” Along with this erotic undertone, screaming Beatlemania had made the world a more sexually progressive place.

Thus, when Madonna came along, he wasn’t all that surprised by the sex-sells approach of the whole thing. In fact, he thought it couldn’t hold a candle to the Real R18 McCoy. When someone cited him as a fan of the emerging pointy-breasted pop star in 1990, the then-49-year-old Beatle remarked, “Am I?” Adding: “I’m not really.”

He wasn’t one to lambast her easy pop hooks and appeal, he just wasn’t all that bowled over by it, having clearly already satiated his thirst for such things with some one-hand magazines or blue movies. “I liked ‘Vogue’,” he conceded, “That’s a good video. She makes good videos. And ‘Justify My Love’ is pretty horny.”

However, as for its place in culture, he wasn’t quite so sure. “I think it’s alright, but I’ve seen better porn films. If you want porn, why not watch porn? I think it’s okay, y’know, it’s pretty good, but it’s only surprising because she’s a pop singer really. If anybody else did it, it would be a fairly average porn movie,” he quipped with a dismissive shrug and the waft of a firm bass slapper’s hand.

While he dismissed the cheap sell of half-baked eroticism in pop, I only wish he had also pointed a wagging appendage at sex scenes in films which, 99% of the time, merely make the room you’re in awkward and limit the audience you can watch the film with.

