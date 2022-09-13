Paul McCartney once revealed John Lennon's biggest fear









Paul McCartney and John Lennon both experienced the excruciating loss of their mother at a young age. It was a grief that bonded them like brothers. Only a select few understood the severity of how that pain felt, and it was fate they found each other and went on to form The Beatles.

Their suffering was unexplainable unless you’ve been through that pain first-hand, and it sombrely tied the pair together. Lennon knew McCartney inside out and vice versa. They were aware of things about the other that nobody else on the planet knew, and they had an inherent understanding of the other’s psyche at all times.

Lennon was comfortable saying things to McCartney that he wouldn’t be able to tell anybody else. One conversation they had particularly stood out to McCartney, who felt it was completely out of character, and unexpected for Lennon to open up about his deepest and darkest fears about life.

To an outsider, Lennon was a kid from Liverpool who came from nothing and accomplished his wildest dreams; therefore, he must have been constantly elated. However, despite life looking perfect on the surface, Lennon was only human and was filled with the same fears that keep us all up at night.

Despite being revered as a songwriting genius, Lennon was deeply worried about what his legacy would look like and how people would remember him after he was gone. “I remember John was a bit insecure,” McCartney said during a revealing interview on the CBS programme 60 Minutes. Macca continued: “And I remember him once particularly, strangely out-of-the-blue saying, ‘I’m worried about how people are going to remember me.'”

McCartney then recalled how he had to intervene and reassure Lennon about public opinion toward him. He added: “‘John, listen Lennon tho me, look at me. You’re going to be remembered as one of the greatest people.’ I’m getting choked up. I said… ‘Cause you are, you’re fantastic.'”

Although Lennon had a public persona that made him seem like he didn’t care about how he was perceived, this anecdote suggests otherwise. Lennon had reason to be regretful, and he made plentiful mistakes in his personal life, especially his violent behaviour towards his first wife, Cynthia, which was at odds with his image as a peacemonger.

McCartney never revealed who Lennon referred to when he said “people”, but the fact that he was fearful about his legacy suggests he felt remorse about his past actions and those he’d hurt along the way.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.