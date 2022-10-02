The Paul McCartney song that inspired by Taylor Swift









Paul McCartney made history once again this summer as he stepped onto Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage, aged 80, to become the oldest headline act the festival has ever seen. Having sculpted pop music as we know it with his seminal contributions to The Beatles’ catalogue in the 1960s, McCartney has never felt that he’s given us enough.

Since The Beatles’ break-up in 1970, McCartney continued his creative path as one of the most prolific and celebrated songwriters of our time, having recorded seven albums with Wings and 18 solo studio albums.

In recent years, McCartney has shown that age is just a number and likes to keep up with the latest trends and tastes. Ever-intrigued and encouraging of the latest pop music trends, McCartney has remained current with a series of collaborations over the past decade, including those with Kanye West and Rihanna.

It comes as a surprise that McCartney hasn’t yet recorded in collaboration with pop sensation Taylor Swift. The pair have met on several occasions and expressed great admiration for one another. They were even invited to interview each other for a Rolling Stone feature in 2020, where the pair remembered partying with Dave Grohl and Reese Witherspoon.

Despite the pair’s lack of collaboration as yet, McCartney has revealed that he enjoys Swift’s music and even wrote a song with her in mind. In a conversation with BBC in 2018, McCartney disclosed that ‘Who Cares’ from Egypt Station was inspired by Swift’s public life.

“I was actually thinking about Taylor Swift and her relationship to her young fans and how it’s sort of a sisterly thing,” he explained, discussing the track. “And I was imagining talking to one of these young fans and saying, ‘Have you ever been bullied? Do you get bullied?’”

While the track comes with a rock ‘n’ roll edge and is a far cry from Swift’s sound, McCartney’s anti-bullying message carries a similar sentiment to Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’.

Watch the official music video for Paul McCartney’s 2018 song inspired by Taylor Swift, ‘Who Cares’, featuring Emma Stone.