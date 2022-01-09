Paul McCartney's surprising favourite TV shows









Paul McCartney is not someone who has a lot of time on his hands. Between tours and albums and books full of his lyrics, McCartney likes to fill the hours in creative ways. You’d hardly call him “sedentary”, and to imagine McCartney just loafing around and flipping through channels like the rest of us is almost incomprehensible.

And that’s pretty much the way it is, except when McCartney hits the gym. That’s when his TV habits start to show themselves, according to an interview with The Mirror back in 2020.

“What happens is I go to the gym most mornings and there’s always a TV programme on and Homes Under The Hammer is normally what’s on at the time I go, so I watch that,” McCartney revealed.

Yes, the BBC One morning programme has captured McCartney’s attention while working out, largely because it just happens to be on at the same time that his workouts are scheduled for. But it’s not just Homes Under The Hammer that has caught the attention of the Beatle.

McCartney once revealed: “Now I’m moving around. Big favourite at the moment is American Pickers, it’s great, it’s two guys Mike and Frank who go around America collecting for their antiques shop and they go to all these places, all these barns where there’s all – what they call it – rusty gold and it’s great, they find it, they bargain, it’s just a good show, they’re fun guys. Some of the stuff they find is quite amazing. So I like that.”

McCartney seems particularly interest in the hidden treasure genre of television, adding: “I like Storage Hunters, that’s quite funny, there’s an American version that’s quite funny and an English version, there are great characters on it and it is interesting to see whether they’ve found something good in the bin or whether it’s a complete washout.”

McCartney was also quick to point out his lighter side as well. “I love comedy. I watch it on TV, you know Live From The Apollo, you see wonderful people on that. Then I like shows like Mock The Week and Have I Got News For You, I like those shows. And I like Would I Lie To You?“.

“I think there’s some very funny people on that, Lee Mack is a very talented boy. You sit at home with your friends or family and you say, ‘He’s lying, he’s lying!’ That’s the kind of thing I like.” Could you imagine McCartney watching a panel show only to hear him brought up? Absolutely mental.

