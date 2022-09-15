Paul McCartney calls for the rescue of mistreated Indian elephant









In a new letter, Paul McCartney has called for the immediate rescue of an abused Indian Elephant. The former Beatle and long-time PETA supporter addressed the letter to Indian Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav. He has requested that Jeymalyatha be taken to a rescue centre to aid her recovery from psychological trauma.

Jeymalyatha is currently held captive at the Srivilliputhur Nachiyar Thirukovil temple in Tamil Nadu. Two recent viral videos show the elephant being beaten and tortured with pliers. McCartney’s letter reads: “I am confident that action will be taken to send sorely abused elephant Jeymalyatha (Joymala) to a suitable rescue centre where she can receive the specialised care she needs for her psychological wounds, and can live unchained and in the company of others of her kind.”

The musician added that though the footage of the animal being beaten is very hard to watch, “equally heartbreaking is that this social, intelligent animal is still being forced to live in solitary confinement.”

McCartney continues: “I trust you agree that Jeymalyatha has suffered more than enough, and that she deserves to spend the rest of her time on this Earth the way away from her abusive trainers, rehabilitating, and with others of her kind.”

McCartney’s letter follows a veterinary inspection and report which found that Joymala’s handlers were using pliers to control her, even in the presence of inspectors, who were forbidden by the mahout to take videos or photographs. Indeed, it was videos of the elephant’s mistreatment that prompted the inspection in the first place.

Paul McCartney recently teamed with PETA for a campaign urging US coffee chain Starbucks to stop charging more for plant-based milk products. McCartney wrote a letter to the chain’s then-CEO Kevin johnson, which read: “I must say this surprised me as I understand that in other countries like UK and India, there is the same charge for both types of milk and I would like to politely request that you consider this policy also in Starbucks USA.

He added: “My friends at PETA are campaigning for this. I sincerely hope that for the future of the planet and animal welfare you are able to implement this policy.”