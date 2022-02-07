PETA wants a criminal investigation into 'Jackass Forever'









The latest Jackass film has finally hit the theatres and it has drawn positive responses from fans and critics alike. One of the most influential franchises for the kids who grew up watching the bizarre antics and the extremely dangerous pranks performed by the crew members, Jackass has returned to entertain those kids who have become adults now as well as a new generation of youth.

Although Bam Margera did not make the cut for Jackass Forever because of alleged issues with substance abuse, most of the iconic cast of Jackass starred in this project which was planned as a sequel to Jackass 3D. After a long hiatus which made many think that Jackass had become a relic of the past, the team has emerged once again to engage in the dumbest things possible.

While many of the stunts in the new film weren’t as nasty as the ones they have performed on previous occasions, there were still moments of genuine danger including one which left Johnny Knoxville with multiple broken bones and brain damage. The stunt involving a bull left him so destabilised that he failed basic cognitive tests.

Now, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have come out with an open letter to protest the production of Jackass Forever. According to the organisation, the filmmaking team broke multiple laws which are supposed to protect animals while making the new film including the use of honeybees and scorpions.

The open letter states: “If Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville want to make a career out of nasty little boy fantasies, they’re entitled to, as long as they don’t stress, harm, poke, prod, scare, or bother animals who are used as living props for their idiocy.

Adding, “PETA is reminding city and county prosecutors that no one is above the law and that while the rest of the world wants to save bees and recognises animals as sentient individuals, these jackasses exploit and abuse them for fun.”

