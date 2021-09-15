Paul McCartney book event set for Southbank Centre







Paul McCartney has announced his first live event in over two years with a “world exclusive” book talk at Southbank Centre Royal Festival Hall for his new collection The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present.

Described as being presented “with unparalleled candour, Paul McCartney recounts his life and art through the prism of 154 songs from all stages of his career – from his earliest boyhood compositions through the legendary decade of The Beatles, to Wings and his solo albums to the present. Arranged alphabetically to provide a kaleidoscopic rather than chronological account, it establishes definitive texts of the songs’ lyrics for the first time and describes the circumstances in which they were written, the people and places that inspired them, and what he thinks of them now.”

“The Lyrics features songs from all stages of Paul’s career including ‘Blackbird’, ‘Live and Let Die’, ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Band on the Run’ and ‘Yesterday’, presented with this is a treasure trove of material from McCartney’s personal archive – drafts, letters, photographs – never seen before, which make this also a unique visual record of one of the greatest songwriters of all time.”

The book talk will be McCartney’s first public live event since his final date of the Freshen Up tour at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles back in July of 2019. McCartney performed ‘Lady Madonna’ during the One World: Together at Home 2020 benefit concert live stream last year.

The discussion will take place on Friday 5 November at 7.30pm GMT. Tickets for the auditorium event go on sale to the Southbank Centre Members at 10am on Thursday 16 September and on general sale at 10am on Friday 17 September. Prices range from £35 – £55.

The in-person discussion will also be live-streamed around the world for £10. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present will be available on November 2nd, and information on pre-orders can be found here.

