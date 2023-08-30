Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr chart together for the first time as solo artists









Dolly Parton recently unveiled her take on the 1970 Beatles hit ‘Let It Be’, featuring Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. The cover now marks the first time that two ex-Beatles have featured on a charting track as solo artists.

The song has reached number two on Billboard‘s ‘Rock Digital Song Sales’, number 15 on ‘Country Digital Song Sales’, and number 22 on ‘Digital Song Sales’, making it the first time any two Beatles have charted on the same song but as solo artists.

The ‘Let It Be’ cover also features Peter Frampton, who contributed guitar to the track, and Mick Fleetwood, who provided percussion.

Parton shared her excitement about collaborating with Frampton, Fleetwood and the former Beatles in a statement: “Well, does it get any better than singing ‘Let It Be’ with Paul McCartney who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when Ringo Starr joined in on drums, Peter Frampton on guitar and Mick Fleetwood playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys!”

Parton’s cover of ‘Let It Be’ comes ahead of her upcoming forty-ninth studio album, Rockstar, which is due for release on Friday, November 17th. Rockstar will mark Parton’s first venture into the rock genre and features collaborations with a number of other rockstars, including Sting, Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Debbie Harry and more.

On the album, she shared, “I’m so excited to finally present my first rock and roll album, Rockstar. I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I’ve enjoyed putting it together.”

60 years on from their first number one in the UK, The Beatles are still attaining new chart milestones.

Listen to Parton’s take on ‘Let It Be’, featuring McCartney and Starr, below.