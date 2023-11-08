Paul Feig’s favourite movies of the 21st Century

Among the prominent figures in the vast landscape of American comedy, Paul Feig has a body of work that extends beyond his missteps. While he is often criticised for some of his features like the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot that failed both critically and commercially, Feig’s television projects have delighted fans all over the world.

In addition to directing episodes of famous shows like Arrested Development and The Office, the American filmmaker is also the creator of the brilliant coming-of-age series Freaks and Geeks. Despite the show being cancelled during its first season, Freaks and Geeks has developed a steady cult following in the years that have followed and is often listed by audiences as one of the greatest shows that were cancelled too soon.

During a conversation with The New York Times, Feig opened up about his favourite movies of the 21st century and listed some modern comedies that blew him away. High on that list is Jared Hess’ unique 2004 coming-of-age movie Napoleon Dynamite. Feig said: “One of those movies I could watch over and over again because it was just so out of left field. In comedy, we feel that we’ve seen it all and done it all, but then an original voice comes in and you go, damn.”

The director also included Seth Rogen’s meta-comedy This is the End as one of his favourites. While talking about it, he commented: “Every 10 or 15 years, comedy takes a big step forward because somebody does something [risky], and to me, that’s what that was. They pulled off all those elements that seemed like they couldn’t work — it was emotional and funny, and yet they had done this thing of playing themselves.”

Another notable entry on Feig’s list is Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s life-affirming 2001 film Amélie. Feig elaborated: “[Audrey Tautou was] so unbelievably charming and fun to watch in that role, but then you combine that with that filmmaking style, it’s so literal and yet stylish. You fall in love with her immediately. My only complaint: In the last shot, when she’s on that scooter, I wish she was driving the scooter, and the guy was behind her.”

Check out the full list below.

Ranging from Duncan Jones’ deeply philosophical sci-fi gem Moon to a postmodern Marvel movie like Deadpool, Feig’s selection has an interesting mixture. The director also included the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale, claiming that he is a huge fan of Daniel Craig, who retired from the role after No Time to Die.

“Another one I could just watch every day,” Feig said of Casino Royale. “Daniel Craig is my favourite Bond. That opening parkour scene that’s still one of the greatest action sequences in a movie. And the scene in the airport with the tankard truck — there’s not just mayhem, there’s drama, you’re learning about the characters. If you’re getting pulled along in the story while you’re watching this kick-ass action, that, to me, is the thing.”