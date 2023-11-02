The invaluable comedic legacy of ‘Arrested Development’

When Seinfeld first started garnering attention, people quickly realised the allure of the incredibly fresh but simple concept of a “show about nothing” where morally flawed characters don’t care about redemption at all. It can be argued that Arrested Development took it one step further, doubling down on the dysfunction and chaos while expanding the definition of what a “family show” can be. In the process, they made something really special.

The 2000s marked an interesting period for American comedy television, especially since several gems managed to emerge from a market saturated with cliché-riddled projects. Ranging from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Office to Curb Your Enthusiasm, TV comedies were finding a new language. Even within such illustrious company, Arrested Development managed to leave a distinct mark on the landscape.

Completely dismantling the tired and terrible formula that fuelled most family sitcoms, Arrested Development stood out because it conducted a meta-analysis of the genre itself. Revolving around the batshit crazy Bluth family, it followed the misadventures of the unpredictable members of a once-wealthy real estate empire. Battling against legal struggles as well as each other, they engage in unimaginable shenanigans while trying to get ahead in a ridiculous rat race.

One of the major reasons behind its success was the star-studded cast, featuring incredible performances from the likes of Jessica Walter, Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, David Cross, and Will Arnett. Producer Ron Howard even managed to convince Liza Minnelli to sign on to the project, who was simply fantastic as ‘Lucille 2’ a counterpart to Walter’s cynical, alcoholic matriarch whose addiction to money and power is virtually endless.

However, it was the ingenious narrative framework that gave Arrested Development its special flavour. Shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Office were already playing around with metafictional constructs, facilitating the evolution of the genre at the start of the 21st century. With late-season gags whose seeds were planted in the first episode and self-aware elements (famously, Ron Howard’s hilarious narration), Arrested Development was grappling with the foundational structures of comedy.

That’s not to say that the humour was limited to postmodern posturing. Fans will always have fond memories of silly slapstick moments, such as a young Michael Cera being terrorised by a group of male strippers or David Cross claiming that he “blue” himself with a straight face. Or even if they just hear the “I’ve made a huge mistake” catchphrase for the millionth time. But it was the underlying absurdity of it all that formed the robust bedrock.

Although these meta trajectories gave Arrested Development its unique identity, it also led to its downfall when Netflix decided to revive the show after it had been cancelled by Fox. The rebooted continuations chose to completely focus on commodifying the “meta-ness”, resulting in lacklustre seasons that wouldn’t even classify as a shell of its former glory. Like all great things, it had to come to an end, but it’s the undeniable magic of those early seasons that will always protect its legacy.

Arrested Development is almost Shakespearean in its modern interpretation of the Biblical allegory about the “Sins of the Father”, the show’s portrait of a corrupt patriarch and the inter-generational transmissions of flaws was an ominous prediction for the Trump era. There’s no clearer evidence of creator Mitchell Hurwitz’s enduring impact than one of the most celebrated series in recent memory: Succession. The recent HBO hit’s thematic undercurrents, as well as tragicomic scenes, can be directly linked to Arrested Development, with the latter leaning in on the absurdity in a more absurd and bold way.

From Nathan For You to BoJack Horseman, Arrested Development has influenced the comedic sensibilities and narrative explorations of some of the most inventive shows that have emerged since then. If you revisit it even after all these years, the reason why is instantly obvious.