Paul Dano suffered “psychological turmoil” playing The Riddler









It’s the easiest riddle of them all: I am a villainous role in a cinematic universe that sends you briefly mad, from which franchise do I belong? Batman! Indeed, it would seem that Paul Dano has confirmed that he always succumbed to this method acting trope.

In a recent interview with EW regarding the forthcoming movie, The Batman, Dano confirmed that the shoot proved to be one of the most gruelling of his career to date. “There were some nights around that I probably didn’t sleep as well as I would’ve wanted to just because it was a little hard to come down from this character,” he remarked.

Adding: “It takes a lot of energy to get there. And so you almost have to sustain it once you’re there because going up and down is kind of hard.”

He then went on to highlight one scene, in particular, that fans will no doubt watch out for, stating: “There’s a sequence with Peter Sarsgaard’s character [Gotham district attorney Gil Colson]. That was intense.”

At one point, Dano was so entwined with his character that he decided to wear plastic wrap to avoid leaving fingerprints at the fictional crime scenes within the film.

It was a decision that proved almost disastrous. “My head was just throbbing with heat,” Dano explained. “I went home that night, after the first full day in that, and I almost couldn’t sleep because I was scared of what was happening to my head. It was like compressed from the sweat and the heat and the lack of oxygen. It was a crazy feeling.”

Fortunately, Dano seems to be out of the other side now and director Matt Reeves is more than happy with the results. “I think you see him going through a very internal tortured experience in his characters,” Reeves eulogised.

Concluding: “You can see him really in an active way, having this kind of psychological turmoil that I find is really compelling.”

You can check out the latest trailer below.