Paul Cook rules out another Sex Pistols reunion









In a new interview, Paul Cook has ruled out the chances of another reunion from The Sex Pistols.

Speaking with NME for their ‘Does Rock N’Roll Kill Brain Cells?‘ series, Cook revealed the recent lawsuit has stopped any chance of them returning to the stage again. He said: “I wouldn’t want to do it anyway, especially after the Pistol court case last year, which was a shitshow. Being in the High Court was the last place I wanted to be, with guys in wigs grilling you. It was a horrible experience.”

Lydon originally attempted to veto the use of the band’s music in the Danny Boyle series, Pistol, but his former bandmates Steve Jones and Paul Cook challenged the ability to override the three members’ voting and won their case.

If it were down to Cook, the case would never have made its way to court. He explained, “I would have preferred to have worked it out down the pub with a couple of pints. I think we’re too old to be singing ‘Anarchy In The UK’ at our age anyway. It wouldn’t feel right!”

Due to the court case, Cook was reluctant to watch the series, which features Wunderhorse’s Jacob Slater playing him, but he’s finally given it a chance.

The guitarist revealed: “I needed to give it time to let it sink in. After the court case, it was all a bit raw and I couldn’t watch it, but having finally seen a few episodes, director Danny Boyle’s done a great job. There’s a bit of artistic licence going on – it’s a drama, not a documentary, which a lot of people can’t get their heads around.”