Pattie Boyd wants Taylor Swift to play her in a biopic









The 1960s icon, Pattie Boyd, who inspired George Harrison to write The Beatles’ classic ‘Something’, has announced that she would “love” to have a biopic made about her life, and she wants Taylor Swift to her play her.

Back in 2018, Swift actually interviewed Boyd for a magazine feature, during which she drew parallels between their public lives. Now, five years on, Boyd thinks the parallels are strong enough for Swift to take on the challenge of chronicling her life in a movie.

Boyd, who is now 79, recently remarked: “I would love to have a film of my life. I think that would be a really lovely thing to be a part of.” And asked by the Daily Mail who should play her, she said: “Taylor Swift. That should do it.”

While there is no current biopic in the works, there would certainly be no shortage of material for prospective producers to work from. During an interview with Forbes, Boyd discussed her rise from being. shampoo girl, to cover star, then a pivotal figure of the 1960s, stating: “Previously fashion had been really rather severe and sophisticated as far as magazines like Vogue and Harper’s, etc. They really only showed very sophisticated models, probably aristocratic models, and it was so completely different.”

Continuing: “And then the ’60s girls, when we came in, we did completely different makeup, we liked black underneath our eyes as well as on top. Our hair was completely different. It was more ruffled, it wasn’t so neat. I feel that it was all part of a rebellious movement in a creative way.”

“This trickled out and spread out to Paris and New York. London was the centre at one point in time of that creative boom,” she continued. Over the next few years, the model actively pioneered these new looks, stating, “We all inspired each other. We had the look, and they designed the clothes to match our look.” She also inspired a lot of songs along the way.