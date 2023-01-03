Watch Patti Smith’s tribute to Vivienne Westwood with ‘Redondo Beach’









Patti Smith has paid tribute to the late punk icon, Vivienne Westwood, with a special live performance of ‘Redondo Beach’ from her debut album Horses.

Last week, the news of Westwood’s passing was announced in a message reading: “Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better.”

The star was 81 years old and, in the aftermath, many of her peers from the punk era were quick to delineate her trailblazing influence and inspirational activism which added a pointed edge as well as ubiquitous safety pins to the ragged scene.

Therefore, when Patti Smith took to the stage in New York City on December 30th as part of her annual birthday celebrations show, the renaissance woman of punk decided to offer up a rendition of ‘Redondo Beach’ in tribute.

At the end of her touching performance, Smith offered up a farewell to the SEX designer and tearfully announced: “Goodbye, Vivienne.” She is just one of many who remember Westwood for her trailblazing activism.

You can watch the performance below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.